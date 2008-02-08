Morph PSP Slim Into PlayStation Controller

For those who feel more comfortable, at home even, with the PlayStation controller, take heart. Kyoto online retailer Vis-a-Vis has you covered. It's got a "Flexible Hand Grip Pad Advance" for the Slim & Lite PSP. (There's a model for the original PSP as well!) The add-on is only ¥980 ($US 9.20) and perfect for people with gianormous hands.
Product Page [Vis-a-Vis via Famitsu]
