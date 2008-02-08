Morph PSP Slim Into PlayStation Controller

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

For those who feel more comfortable, at home even, with the PlayStation controller, take heart. Kyoto online retailer Vis-a-Vis has you covered. It's got a "Flexible Hand Grip Pad Advance" for the Slim & Lite PSP. (There's a model for the original PSP as well!) The add-on is only ¥980 ($US 9.20) and perfect for people with gianormous hands.
