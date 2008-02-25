MotorStorm 2 Will Be A Four-Player Splitscreen Island Getaway

Sony showed a few games off at GDC, but one they didn't "show off" was MotorStorm 2. That one was reserved for the BBC, apparently, as only the Beeb's Darren Waters got a premiere showing of Evolution's upcoming racer. The sequel to 2006's launch favourite is leaving the desert behind, and will instead concentrate on a "lush island environment, full of interactive vegetation". More importantly - for both haters of exotic flora and PS3-owning Mario Kart enthusiasts - the game will feature 4-player split-screen racing, so you and three friends can party like it's 2002.
PlayStation bounces back [BBC][Image]
