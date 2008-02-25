The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

MotorStorm 2 Will Be A Four-Player Splitscreen Island Getaway

Sony showed a few games off at GDC, but one they didn't "show off" was MotorStorm 2. That one was reserved for the BBC, apparently, as only the Beeb's Darren Waters got a premiere showing of Evolution's upcoming racer. The sequel to 2006's launch favourite is leaving the desert behind, and will instead concentrate on a "lush island environment, full of interactive vegetation". More importantly - for both haters of exotic flora and PS3-owning Mario Kart enthusiasts - the game will feature 4-player split-screen racing, so you and three friends can party like it's 2002.
PlayStation bounces back [BBC][Image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles