MotorStorm Sells 3 Million

Ah, the little engine that could. It's a tale of triumph over adversity, of tenaciousness, or unwavering dedication in the face of insurmountable odds. And it most definitely applies to MotorStorm, which has now sold three million copies. Three million! It's a good, fun game, sure, but three million good? Goes to show what bundling a game with hardware in just about every territory on Earth can do for your sales!

