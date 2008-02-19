The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Mrs. Bashcraft Explains Okonomiyaki

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft

A couple weeks ago, some reader dude named Frank wrote and asked for my wife's okonomiyaki recipe. I forwarded the dude's email to my wife, who then replied (in English) to me for some reason. I already know what okonomiyaki is, and how to make it! Still, for those who don't or are keen to read her how-to, onward!

B,

Do you want to know how to make Okonomiyaki?
That is easy.
Okonomi means your favorite things.
Yaki means bake.
So you bake your favourite ingredients.
That's it!!
P.S
I know you like the computer, but don't bake your computer.
Bake something to eat.

What you missed last night
Ubi explains Wii success
Pink DS Lite bento
Prince of Persia movie story?
New Duke Nukem screenie
Please stop mandatory installs

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles