Mrs. Bashcraft Explains Okonomiyaki

A couple weeks ago, some reader dude named Frank wrote and asked for my wife's okonomiyaki recipe. I forwarded the dude's email to my wife, who then replied (in English) to me for some reason. I already know what okonomiyaki is, and how to make it! Still, for those who don't or are keen to read her how-to, onward!

B, Do you want to know how to make Okonomiyaki?

That is easy.

Okonomi means your favorite things.

Yaki means bake.

So you bake your favourite ingredients.

That's it!!

P.S

I know you like the computer, but don't bake your computer.

Bake something to eat.

