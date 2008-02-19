Mrs. Bashcraft Explains Okonomiyaki

To: Crecente
A couple weeks ago, some reader dude named Frank wrote and asked for my wife's okonomiyaki recipe. I forwarded the dude's email to my wife, who then replied (in English) to me for some reason. I already know what okonomiyaki is, and how to make it! Still, for those who don't or are keen to read her how-to, onward!
B,
Do you want to know how to make Okonomiyaki?
That is easy.
Okonomi means your favorite things.
Yaki means bake.
So you bake your favourite ingredients.
That's it!!
P.S
I know you like the computer, but don't bake your computer.
Bake something to eat.
