My Wife's Review Of Lost Odyssey

Sometimes the best judges are those sitting outside of the situation, looking on with an objective eye. Or, at least such would explain my wife's succinct review of Lost Odyssey (which she offered for no charge as I played last night).

Whenever you play this game, you say you're about to be done and then you play for an hour, and then you get mad because you die.

It's true. The only thing she missed was my persistent perspiration as I await another unavoidable disc read error—probably out of politeness.