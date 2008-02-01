Nagoshi Watch: Still So Very Brown

Wowzers! SEGA game designer and fashion something Toshihiro Nagoshi appeared at Tokyo retailer Ma-ya in a promotional event for the upcoming Ryu ga Gotoku Kenzan!. The fame Monkey Ball creator answered questions about his upcoming PS3 exclusive Ryu ga Gotoku Kenzan! (aka Yakuza 3), posed for cell phone pictures, autographed cell phones and looked very, very brown. Bonus points for Nagoshi's coordinating his hair, jacket and skin.
Yakuza 3 Event [Game Watch Impress]
