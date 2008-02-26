The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Namco x Capcom Now In English Courtesy Of Super-Fans

Fanboy crossover RPG Namco x Capcom was destined never to be released outside of Japan. Filled with fanservice on both sides, featuring characters culled from Darkstalkers, The Legend of Valkyrie, Street Fighter, Tekken, Strider and many more Namco and Capcom franchises, the tactical action RPG would have been too great an undertaking for too little benefit for both publishers. What looked like a franchise wet dream would only be experienced by Japanese speakers.

Fans to the rescue!

The homegrown translation team at Transgen has localised the PlayStation 2 game's Japanese dialogue from KOS-MOS, Morrigan and dozens of others and is now in the beta-testing stages. While we don't expect it will be easy (or legal) to get your hands on the English language version of Namco x Capcom, interested parties will surely find a way.

Beta-Test in Progress! [Transgen]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles