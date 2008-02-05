Naruto: Ninja Destiny Looking Fine

You hardly ever see Nintendo DS trailers at the correct resolution, do you? Developer Tomy worked hard to make the U.S. release of Japan's Naruto: Shinobi Retsuden smoother, prettier, and an overall better experience, and they want to make sure that comes through in the video. From what I've seen of the retooled Naruto: Ninja Destiny they've done a fine job. Unfortunate that they choose my two least favorite characters to show it off, but I suppose Rock Lee and Spooky Sand Guy are better than nothing. Yeah, I know he has a name. Sandy or something. I'm slowly warming to Naruto - don't push me.