NCsoft's Chris Chung on Consoles, US Market, Direction

GameDaily sat down for a chat with Chris Chung, NCsoft's North American president, on NCsoft's future direction, their deal with Sony for the PS3, and what's next for the company in general. Despite rumors that NCsoft's Korean arm would be shifting more towards non-game products, the North American branch seems to be trucking ahead with little sign of losing steam; they're also getting ready for the leap to the console market:

... We queried him on the exclusive deal that NCsoft recently signed with Sony for the PS3. We've yet to see an MMO game take off on consoles, so how will NCsoft approach this challenge? "I think there are a lot of causes that factor into good MMOs on a console," Chang ventured. "These are elements like 'does the person have a standard definition TV or an HDTV?' You don't have a good a resolution on regular TV, and a lot of games were hurting for that. Ultimately, we have to really optimize for consoles; we have to create an experience that's suited for the [PS3]and supports the MMO element. I think the shift is inevitable; real-time strategy is one of the last PC genres moving onto consoles, and I think we'll see a similar trend for online games as well."

Chung has some other, more general comments related to the casual and MMO markets and a little about the two new games NCsoft will be launching this coming year, Aion and Exteel.

