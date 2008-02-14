NECA Announce Fourth Gears Of War Figure

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

And here we were thinking there were only three Gears of War figures from NECA. Hah. How wrong wrong wrong we were. Turns out there's four figures, with the fourth announced today as being a Locust Sharpshooter. He comes with a great big gun and beady little goggles, and will be shipping right alongside the other three figures in April.

