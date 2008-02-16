The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Need for Speed ProStreet Get Energised


If the best things in life really are free, then it might be worth your while to check out Need for Speed ProStreet's free collection of downloads at the PlayStation Store. The Energizer Lithium Extender Pack offers two new cars (the Plymouth Road Runner and the SEAT Leon Cupra) and two new tracks (Leipzig Test Track and Tokyo Expressway). The Extender Pack also give you access to purchase 14 other new cars, including two of my favorites, the Bugatti Veyron and the Aston Martin DBR9. I can't help but succumb to daydreams of being an international spy when I hear the name "Aston Martin."

If that's not enough Need for Speed ProStreet for you, EA has also announced Energizer's Community Race Weekend, starting February 22. PS3 and Xbox 360 racers can compete for prizes and bragging rights, once they're registered at the official Race Day page.

Comments

  • d Guest

    you cant get any of those cars in australia

    0
  • Chris Sheehan Guest

    I downloaded the extender pack for ps3 and got the 2 new cars and extra tracks, but where are the 14 new cars eveyone keeps talking about??? I can't see anything in the playstation store to download? Anyone's help is greatly appreciated as I have the zonda, lambo, etc and I need some new cars to use. Do you have to complete anything to get the 14 extra cars?

    0
  • blotto Guest

    they are in there now. go to game add ons and you will see them. there is 4 downloads, but you have to pay for all of them, which stinks

    0
  • Ricky Guest

    i have bought the game add on's but they don't work or i can't find them. do you have to complete a race before you can use them or what? do they only work on version 1.30 of the game because i can't download it for some f**king reason. please help!!!

    0
  • ghostninja89 Guest

    i cant access my downloaded cars either and i downloaded update 1.30 and i just gives me a black screen and thts it

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles