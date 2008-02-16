Need for Speed ProStreet Get Energised



If the best things in life really are free, then it might be worth your while to check out Need for Speed ProStreet's free collection of downloads at the PlayStation Store. The Energizer Lithium Extender Pack offers two new cars (the Plymouth Road Runner and the SEAT Leon Cupra) and two new tracks (Leipzig Test Track and Tokyo Expressway). The Extender Pack also give you access to purchase 14 other new cars, including two of my favorites, the Bugatti Veyron and the Aston Martin DBR9. I can't help but succumb to daydreams of being an international spy when I hear the name "Aston Martin."

If that's not enough Need for Speed ProStreet for you, EA has also announced Energizer's Community Race Weekend, starting February 22. PS3 and Xbox 360 racers can compete for prizes and bragging rights, once they're registered at the official Race Day page.