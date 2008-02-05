The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Negative Media Coverage Hurts The Media, Not Gaming

lies.jpg Whenever a mainstream media outlet takes a swing at gaming, I can feel the hairs prickling across the internet. Because every time this happens, we're flooded with emails from apprehensive, defensive gamers, deflector shields already up, somehow concerned that some stuffy old codger saying gaming is "a social evil" will adversely affect their medium of choice. News flash: it does not. In fact it usually has the opposite effect. Which is why it's nice to see Next-Gen editor Colin Campbell writing a piece on that very subject:

Playing games is the thing regular people do. So when the networks start blustering about how it's "interactivity" or "gore" or "porn" in games that does the damage, they look like idiots. And not just to some hardcore fraternity of die-hard gamers, but to millions of their viewers.

Not that many networks and newspapers need much more help looking like idiots, but hey, small help's better than no help at all.
Gaming vs News Media [Next-Gen][Img]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles