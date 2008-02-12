The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Netflix Drops HD-DVD, Too

Followers of the high definition disc wars will probably care about online movie rental outfit Netflix putting all of its eggs in the Blu-ray basket, just like everyone else who isn't Microsoft has. The company announced today that, "as of now," it will only purchase movies in the Sony-backed format, phasing out HD-DVD by the end of the year. Subscribers, including yours truly, have already been informed of the change, but a handy press release from Netflix lays the whole thing out.

We can't wait until we stop having to pretend to care about the format war, but anticipate the thousands of submissions featuring Xbox 360 HD-DVD add-ons repurposed for homemade Gundam suits and whatnot. Someone's probably in the process of gutting an NES and stuffing it in the thing right now.

Netflix, Citing a Clear Signal From the Industry, Will Carry High-Def DVDs Only in Blu-ray Format [Netflix - thanks, everyone!]

