Neverwinter Nights 2 Coming to Mac



Believe it or not, us Mac users occasionally play games on our computers. Yes, it's a struggle, but always worth it in the end. For the few and proud playing Mac games, Aspyr Media has long been our support system, and has come through once again. Neverwinter Nights 2 for Mac will be shipping to North America next week. Aspyr is accepting pre-orders through their website now for $US 49.99. Now, Mac users don't have to miss out on the PC RPG fun!

NEVERWINTER NIGHTS™ 2 SHIPPING NEXT WEEK FOR MAC AUSTIN, TX - February 19, 2008 - Aspyr Media, Inc. announced today that Neverwinter Nights™ 2 has been declared Gold and will begin shipping to retail stores in North America next week. The computer role-playing game set in the fantasy world of the Forgotten Realms, one of the popular campaign settings of Dungeons and Dragons, was licensed from Atari and developed for Mac by Aspyr Studios.

Rise from a peasant to a full-fledged hero as you defend the Realms against one of the greatest threats of the age!

Build a character that suits your style of play - good or evil, chaotic or lawful, with any number of skills, feats and professions available at the click of a button. Whether lobbing fireballs and researching forgotten spells as a powerful Wizard, hacking a trail through legions of orcs as a Fighter armed only with a battle axe and your courage, or taking on the role of a Rogue that can slip into the shadows at a moment's notice, the choice is yours. Choose your alignment, your allies, your companions, and how you want your character to develop... design the character you want, role-play the way you want, and carry the battle to the enemy.

Features:

Choose your Alignment, Allies, and Enemies - Design the character you want, role-play the way you want, and carry the battle to the enemy.

Neverwinter Nights™ 2 is now available for preorder through Aspyr's website, http://www.aspyr.com/product/info/84, for only $US 49.99. For more information, fans can also visit the official Website, http://www.atari.com/nwn2/US/index.php.