New Army of Two "Two Vs. Two" Trailer

Unwavering from the criticism, I'm still extremely interested in EA's Army of Two. Built upon the Unreal Engine 3, think of it as and unapologetically id version of Gears of War, a game that's a ten-digit score bar away from being perfect for arcades. This new "Two Vs. Two" trailer is light on substance but heavy on lead and testosterone. And at the end of the day, isn't that all Man needs anyway?



Army of Two 'Two vs. Two' Trailer [primotech]