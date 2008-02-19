New Atari Boss, Safe In Glass House, Commences Stone-Throwing

David Gardner's the new boss of walking corpse-publisher Atari. And what's near the top of his to-do list? Slagging off EA and Activision, of course.

My goal is not to go head on with EA and Activision Blizzard - we're the terrorist organisation here. We're going to go much faster into the future than anyone else because we're small.

That's where the big guys are sleeping because they can't move fast enough - they're too busy on the treadmill trying to get to their next billion dollars.

Of course they have to do that and that's great. But that's why we have new companies coming into the market all the time with a new focus and a new drive.