New Atari Boss, Safe In Glass House, Commences Stone-Throwing

David Gardner's the new boss of walking corpse-publisher Atari. And what's near the top of his to-do list? Slagging off EA and Activision, of course.

My goal is not to go head on with EA and Activision Blizzard - we're the terrorist organisation here. We're going to go much faster into the future than anyone else because we're small.

That's where the big guys are sleeping because they can't move fast enough - they're too busy on the treadmill trying to get to their next billion dollars.

Of course they have to do that and that's great. But that's why we have new companies coming into the market all the time with a new focus and a new drive.

Shhhhhh. Don't tell Gardner that calling Atari a terrorist organisation is what those in the business call "bad PR". Or that Atari aren't a new company, and have yet to show us they possess focus or drive. He needs to figure those things out for himself!
Gardner slams 'treadmill' publishing [MCV]

  • Colin Brown Guest

    "That's where the big guys are sleeping because they can't move fast enough." ???

    Too funny. If "sleeping" results in products like Guitart Hero, COD4, Crysis, and in the case of Activision, 16 consecutive years of revenue growth, then here's to sleeping!

    There used to be a time when being "small and agile" could give you a tactical advantage in the games business, but these days, with incredibly high dev costs, the global landscape and the convergence of all the major media and entertainment entities, beign smaller and faster ain't going to cut it Mr Gardner.

    Still, you successfully managed to grab a couple of headlines for a brief moment in time. Now, Mr Gardner, you have to put your money where your mouth is ... time will tell.

