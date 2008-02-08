New England Manager Bans Gaming

Newly-appointed manager of the England football team, the astute, snappily-dressed and very Italian Fabio Capello, has wasted little time in stamping his authority on the perennially underachieving national side. Gone are visits from friends and family before a game. Gone are mobile phones once the team's checked into a hotel for a match. And gone are videogames. Capello believes the England team's obsession with their consoles had contributed to a "PlayStation culture", which was distracting them from the job at hand. Sounds harsh, but then if I was being paid millions of dollars a year to play football and all I had to do was not play games a day or two before a match, I think I could manage.
Capello bans England from playing games [MCV]
