New Grand Theft Auto IV Screen Is Trying To Tell Us Something

gta_iv_videogeddon.jpgSomething about this new Grand Theft Auto IV screen shot looks suspiciously familiar. I can't quite put my finger on what the Videogeddon arcade in GTA IV's virtual Chinatown reminds me of, but I'm pretty sure we're going to figure it out soon. One thing's for sure, that sign sure is ugly.

The above shot is part of a package that Planet Grand Theft Auto secured today which includes some Liberty City goodies as well as a trio of printable "wanted" posters, the first of which we wrote about earlier this week. No need to tear them down, just grab them from Planet GTA and print 'em out.

PlanetGTA Exclusive Screen Plus Rockstar Package [Planet GTA]

