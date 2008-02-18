New Leisure Suit Larry Trailer Will Fill You With A Deep Sense Of Regret



Remakes/rebirths of old franchises can sometimes be a good thing. Sometimes. In Leisure Suit Larry's case, though, no, it is not a good thing. He was dead at Larry 7, he was deader at the abominable and Magna Cum Laude, and now this? Well, this just looks like a big ol' bag of shit. Really, a Mad World/Gears parody? No. Larry was fun, in his own special way, 15 years ago. Let's leave him there with our fond memories, shall we?