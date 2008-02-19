New Mario Kart Wii Screens, Info

Nintencast have gotten hold of some screens for the upcoming Mario Kart on Wii. Depicted? Oh, bikes. Bikes. Loads and loads of bikes. And from those screens, new info: the bikes will allow stunts and tricks to be performed, your Miis will make up the race spectators and Donkey Kong looks slightly ridiculous on his tiny little scoot-scoot. More screens at the link below.

