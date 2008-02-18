The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New (Miniature) Duke Nukem Forever Screen

In an continuing effort to show that 3D Realms is actually doing something all day other than The New York Times crossword puzzle, a new Duke Nukem Forever screenshot has surfaced over at the Dallas Business Journal. In case you forgot, the DBJ got caught in that imbroglio with 3D Realms over when exactly Duke Nukem Forever is getting released. (Hint: Hell? Icicles?) Anyway, pull out those microscopes for a teeny-tiny look at what 3D Realms is working on.
New Screenie [DBJ via CVG]

