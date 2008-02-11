New Mortal Kombat Movie Sounds Awful Already

How do you make a new Mortal Kombat movie suck harder than the last sucky Mortal Kombat movie? I'll tell you: you hire Chris "Mink" Morrison to direct, whose last movie was 2005's Into The Sun. With Steven Seagal. Note that's fat, crazy 2005 Steven Seagal, not chubby, hilarious 1988 Steven Seagal. This new film won't be a sequel to the 1995 movie, nor its 1997 sequel; rather it will, according to the director, be a "re-envisioning (if that is a word) of the Mortal Kombat franchise from top to bottom". Oh, and it'll also be borrowing from the original's "pioneering spirit":

Todays audience is a savvy, involved group so the film must be A plus plus in every area in order to capture the magic of the first film...The original Mortal Kombat game was born a child of many visual loves by the creators at midway so this latest version borrows heavily from that pioneering spirit and must be thought out and executed at the highest level in order for it succeed in today's market place.

Uh...right. Repeat after me: "straight to DVD".

Director talks Mortal Kombat reboot [Moviehole]