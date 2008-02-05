New Satin Silver PS3 Bundled Up

And like that, the just announced Satin Silver PS3 is getting a bundle! The 40GB PLAYSTATION 3 is being packed with upcoming PS3 exclusive Ryu ga Gotoku Kenzan! (aka Yakuza 3). Retailing for ¥47,040 ($US 441), the bundle is limited to only a thousand units and doesn't appear to include the DualShock 3, however. It does include dragon stickers, and who doesn't like dragon stickers? Bundle hits March 6th as does Ryu ga Gotoku Kenzan!.

