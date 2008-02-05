The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Satin Silver PS3 Bundled Up

And like that, the just announced Satin Silver PS3 is getting a bundle! The 40GB PLAYSTATION 3 is being packed with upcoming PS3 exclusive Ryu ga Gotoku Kenzan! (aka Yakuza 3). Retailing for ¥47,040 ($US 441), the bundle is limited to only a thousand units and doesn't appear to include the DualShock 3, however. It does include dragon stickers, and who doesn't like dragon stickers? Bundle hits March 6th as does Ryu ga Gotoku Kenzan!.
Ryu Ga Pack [Dengeki Online]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles