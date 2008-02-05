The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

New Satin Silver PS3 For Japan [Update]

Guess having a black and white PS3 wasn't enough for Japan. Sony have announced that, on March 6, Japan will get a "Satin Silver" PS3. Retailing for Â¥39,980 ($US 374), it's the standard 40GB setup, and of course the bundled DualShock 3 SIXAXIS will be in silver as well. Looks pretty classy! I've got the satin silver PS2, and it's stood the test of time quite well. Only thing left to do now is for Western fans of colour variation to wonder out loud why Japan's on its third colour scheme while we're still (for the mean time) on our first. Presser follows.

UPDATE - That controller pictured above isn't actually a DualShock 3! For some reason, despite releasing the silver version of their updated controller on the same day, Sony are not including a DualShock 3 with the new console. No, instead it'll come with an already-outdated SIXAXIS. If they want a silver DS3 to match their silver PS3, Japanese consumers are going to have to fork out an additional Â¥5500 ($US 50). Blergh.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles