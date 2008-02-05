New Satin Silver PS3 For Japan [Update]

Guess having a black and white PS3 wasn't enough for Japan. Sony have announced that, on March 6, Japan will get a "Satin Silver" PS3. Retailing for Â¥39,980 ($US 374), it's the standard 40GB setup, and of course the bundled DualShock 3 SIXAXIS will be in silver as well. Looks pretty classy! I've got the satin silver PS2, and it's stood the test of time quite well. Only thing left to do now is for Western fans of colour variation to wonder out loud why Japan's on its third colour scheme while we're still (for the mean time) on our first. Presser follows.

UPDATE - That controller pictured above isn't actually a DualShock 3! For some reason, despite releasing the silver version of their updated controller on the same day, Sony are not including a DualShock 3 with the new console. No, instead it'll come with an already-outdated SIXAXIS. If they want a silver DS3 to match their silver PS3, Japanese consumers are going to have to fork out an additional Â¥5500 ($US 50). Blergh.