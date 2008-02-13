New Sony, Ubisoft, Square Enix Trademarks Reveal New Games?

Recent filings at the US Patent and Trademark Office may give us some insight into upcoming plans for a number of publishers. While not all filings eventually make it to actual product, there are a few interesting unknowns within. Leading the pack is Capcom's Wolf of the Battlefield which, while unannounced, may be the final name or part of the name of the company's top-down shooter Commando 3.

Sony Computer Entertainment has just registered In The Beginning There Was Darkness, a game we don't believe is based on the book of the same name, chronicling a blind man's life journey while reading the Bible. [Update: As commenter CONFUSEDGAM3R points out, this is part of the God of War: Chains of Olympus ad campaign. Thanks!]Square Enix has two new filings with Sigma Harmonics and My Life As A King, the latter of which may be a spin on the name of its announced WiiWare game.

Finally, it looks like Ubisoft has two new properties in the works, Aftershock and Strike Hawk. Why do both of those instantly sound like Tom Clancy branded games to me? Regardless, the first may simply be the post-earthquake survival game previously known as Alive. Go ahead, speculate!