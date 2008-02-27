New Stages Seen During Japanese SFIV Test Run

Like we said, Street Fighter IV's been playable for a few days in Tokyo. Which means pictures. More pictures of the super-sexy cabinets, yeah, but since this is a newer build than the version on show at AOU and GDC, also glimpses of some of the game's other stages. Which is nice, since so far we've only seen the one.
[Capcom]
