New Street Fighter IV Character Reveal Friday

The official Japanese Street Fighter IV development blog teases that this Friday—Japan Time, that is—fighting fans will get their first look at a new addition to the game's roster. The only officially revealed characters guaranteed to throw down at this point are Ryu, Ken and Crimson Viper, with the game's producer hinting heavily that Dhalsim, Chun-Li and Akuma will make appearances.

With a good portion of the Street Fighter II roster expected to return, we're certainly looking forward to who will show up on the official site on February 8th, as well as the game's appearance at the AOU arcade show happening this month.

Street Fighter IV News [Capcom Japan via The Street Fighter Blog]

