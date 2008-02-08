New Street Fighter IV Pics At Famitsu

You may have seen some of the newest screen shots from Famitsu magazine earlier this week, but the Famitsu web site finally has clear—if not huge—pics that outnumber what the print version showed. They show off thankfully legible details on all eight classic street fighters plus newbie Crimson Viper's special moves.

As an added bonus, it looks like the Famitsu staff got to go hands-on with the arcade version of Street Fighter IV, with pics of themselves playing it as proof. Those can be seen here and include off monitor screens showing alternate costume colors.

Street Fighter IV [Famitsu]