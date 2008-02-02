New York Times: 2007 Was A "Sea Change" In Gaming

The broadening of the video game market may seem like either old news or one in a series of many buzzwords to gamers, but the New York Times writes today that the numbers back it up. Citing NPD sales figures, the Times calls the make up of 2007's best selling titles "clear evidence of a sea change" that the market is shifting from lonely single player experiences to a multiplayer driven industry. With the exception of Assassin's Creed, the rest of the last year's top ten is all about shared experiences, whether via Guitar Hero, Wii Play, Halo 3 or Call of Duty 4.

And let's not forget about World of Warcraft, largely responsible for a billion dollar year for Blizzard.

That's all been written about before, as has the article's other argument, that top-tier review scores don't equal top-tier sales figures, but it's sounding more provable than ever. It's also a warning, of sorts, to those who bemoan a video game future devoid of 40-hour gameplay experiences, boundary breaking graphics and blockbuster production values. If the market doesn't care about those things, why should publishers? A record $US 18 billion year in the US is sure to have a huge effect on how games are made forever.

In the List of Top-Selling Games, Clear Evidence of a Sea Change [New York Times]