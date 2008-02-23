The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nine Inch Nails DLC Penetrates Rock Band

Well it's not Still Alive time yet, but next week's Rock Band DLC is pretty damn sweet, especially for anyone who really enjoys alternating between singing and screaming. It's Nine Inch Nails week! The following tracks will be available for purchase next week:

Nine Inch Nails - "March of the Pigs" (master)
Nine Inch Nails - "The Collector" (master)
Nine Inch Nails - "The Perfect Drug" (master)

I can't wait to get my hands on some "March of the Pigs" drumming. Been practicing on my car's dashboard for years!

DLC week: Feb 26th [Rock Band Forums - Thanks Smidget!]

