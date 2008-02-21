Ninja Gaiden II Coming In June, Arrives With Recording Feature

Tomonobu Itagaki announced at Microsoft's GDC keynote that the bloody ninja action sequel would ship worldwide in June, with a confirmed North American June 3 release date for the Xbox 360 exclusive. After showing off a new, never before seen level from Ninja Gaiden II, Itagaki and his translator announced the date, as well as a new feature.

Like Halo 3 and Skate, Ninja Gaiden II owners will be able to record their ninjitsu performances directly to the Xbox 360 hard drive, then upload them for the community to watch. We simply can't wait to watch expert level performances and the obligatory upskirts that will soon follow.