Nintendo and Norwegian Cruise Line Team Up for Endless Ocean Cruise Giveaway

What could be better than playing Endless Ocean on your Wii at home? Why, playing Endless Ocean on a Wii whilst on a cruise of course! From now until Feb. 29, Nintendo and Norwegian Cruise Line are hosting a sweepstakes wherein three lucky winners will receive a seven day Caribbean cruise. While on the cruise, the winners will be supplied with a Wii and some games to play to pass the time. Interested parties can sign up for the sweepstakes on the official site with winners being announced around March 5th. Complete rules can be found here.

Sounds like a pretty sweet prize, I just hope that whoever wins this thing will actually go out and do some actual snorkeling between bouts of Endless Ocean. Otherwise it would just be kind of sad.

