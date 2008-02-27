Nintendo Chickens Out For Voice Chat Support?

Online gamers who like communicating, take note. Nintendo is rolling out text chat for Mario Kart Wii. Let us repeat that: Nintendo is rolling out text chat for a racing game. It's likely the game will support a USB keyboard — as most Wii Channels already do. This begs the question, when exactly are people supposed to chat? It is a racing game, not Ultima Online, Nintendo. Here's how it will work: Players can create rooms for Friend Code friends to join and chat while waiting for other racers. Swell.

Text Chat [IGN via Joystiq]