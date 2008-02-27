Nintendo Chickens Out For Voice Chat Support?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Online gamers who like communicating, take note. Nintendo is rolling out text chat for Mario Kart Wii. Let us repeat that: Nintendo is rolling out text chat for a racing game. It's likely the game will support a USB keyboard — as most Wii Channels already do. This begs the question, when exactly are people supposed to chat? It is a racing game, not Ultima Online, Nintendo. Here's how it will work: Players can create rooms for Friend Code friends to join and chat while waiting for other racers. Swell.
