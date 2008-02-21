Nintendo Crushes Super Smash Bros. Brawl Release Rumours

While people in Japan are playing the crap outta Super Smash Bros. Brawl and people in America are waiting to play the crap outta SSBB, people in Europe are waiting to find out how long they'll need to wait to play the game. As previously posted, there was a glint of hope when a Dutch gaming site claimed a June 6th release date was confirmed by Nintendo at the Macromania Games Awards in France. Not so! says Nintendo. A company mouthpiece for the UK arm says:

This is a rumour and purely speculative. Nintendo is yet to confirm any release dates for Smash Bros.

Well, at least you get Wii Fit and Mario Kart Wii early. That should be proof that Nintendo doesn't totally hate you, Europe!

