Nintendo Holding Free Super Smash Bros. Brawl Tourneys

Want to get your hands on Super Smash Bros. Brawl early? If you're in the Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston or New York City areas, you might be interested in the upcoming tournaments that are open to the public, giving fans early pre-release access to the game. The first Brawl brawl goes down this Saturday, February 16 at 3:00 PM at LA's Orpheum Theater. It's free, but only the first 256 people in line will get in, so make sure you're there early—like hanging with LA's homeless and streetwalkers early. We're still waiting on word for when and specifically where the other tournaments will go down, but we'll keep you updated. Promise.

  Ninja Catfish

    I wanna know if they have certain levels banned or whether they're using items :P

    Either way, hopefully NAL can do something similar down here.

