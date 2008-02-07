Nintendo Stock Plummets

Nintendo stock today dropped to a seven-month low as Japanese stock plummeted for a second day in reaction to contracting U.S. service industries and fear of a recession.

Nintendo fell 5.9 percent to 45,800 yen, the lowest it's been since July 2 and Rohm Co, the maker of parts of the Wii's controller, dropped 6.4 percent, heading for the lowest close it's seen since January 1997. The Kyoto-based company yesterday lowered its annual net-income target by 25 percent for the year, which lead to Mizuho Securities Co. downgrading them to a hold from a buy.

Nintendo sold three times as many Wii in the U.S. as they did in Japan last quarter, seemingly tying the companies financial success to the U.S. economy.

