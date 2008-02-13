Nintendo, Won't You Be My Valentine?

Fact: Mario is the master of love. Sure, his relationship with the Princess sometimes feels more innocuous than passionate—and the whole Bowser infatuation certainly kinks up the confusing sexual undertones—but no matter what the circumstance, he always wins back the Princess against overwhelming odds. So why not celebrate Valentine's with some free Nintendo valentines? From 4 Color Rebellion, these charming notes will only cost you some colour ink or a few seconds of copy/pasting into an email. Beecause really, what potential lover can resist a good "bee" pun?
It's Valentine's Day! Show Your Geek That You Care! [4ColorRebellion via GoNintendo]
