A recently published patent application from Nintendo reveals that the company has patented a series of hilariously oddball Wii peripherals, possibly attempting head off some more questionable add-ons from third party peripheral manufacturers. If you thought the Wii Wheel, Wii Balance Board and Wii Zapper were something else, you haven't seen anything yet.
Nintendo's Wii Peripheral Patents Are Hilariously Bad
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Is it April 1st already???