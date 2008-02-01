Nintendo's Wii Peripheral Patents Are Hilariously Bad

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

wii_patent_lolz.jpgA recently published patent application from Nintendo reveals that the company has patented a series of hilariously oddball Wii peripherals, possibly attempting head off some more questionable add-ons from third party peripheral manufacturers. If you thought the Wii Wheel, Wii Balance Board and Wii Zapper were something else, you haven't seen anything yet.

