No DLC Planned For Uncharted :(

Uncharted was a big hit. Has lots of fans. So those fans can expect new content for the game, right? Well, no. You're not getting anything. No new weapons, no new shirts to leave half-tucked, no sexy cowgirl outfit for Elena, nothing. Director Amy Hennig:

We don't currently have any plans for downloadable content - instead, we included all our bonus content as unlockables right on the game disc. We're excited about future integration with Home, though, and are looking forward to supporting Home with additional content when we're able to.

Trophies for Home, yes. New content, no.

