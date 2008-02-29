No Doubt About Guitar Hero III

Finally I get to post a giant picture of Gwen Stefani's face! Activision has just released a track pack featuring songs from No Doubt's diamond-selling album, Tragic Kingdom. The three songs, as originally performed by Gwen and crew, are "Don't Speak", "Excuse Me Mr.", and "Sunday Morning". Not exactly my favorites. Personally I would have preferred to see "Spiderwebs" up there, but I suppose it doesn't really lend itself to the game. Still, giant Gwen Stefani face! That's worth something, right? The pack is available right now via Xbox Live for 500 Microsoft points and should be up shortly on PSN for whatever that translates to in real money.