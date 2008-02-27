No Food Or Drink While Wii-ing

This, my friends, is why people still go into the sign business. Because even as we enter the digital world in which every surface custom advertises to us in response to retinal scans, there will always be a need for the quick and crude Wii pun on hard paper, where one's freedom of speech stems only as far as the Scotch tape will reach.

Of course, this version appears to be hilariously official.

Fade2Black [Flickr via IronicGamer]