The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

No More Heroes Could Have Rocked The 360's World

nmh360.jpg No More Heroes is shaping up to be one of the biggest games for the Wii this year. Thing is, it wasn't always going to be that way. When first coming up with the idea of a sandbox-styled action game, creator Goichi Suda figured it'd be best suited to the 360, not the Wii. Makes sense, it would have looked better and they could have crammed more stuff in there. But then along came the Wii.

Originally, I'd wanted to make this game for Xbox 360, actually. [Marvelous Interactive boss]Wada-san had information about the new Wii and how the new controller would work before it came out, so that's why he thought I should produce the game on that format.

At the time, I didn't really understand why, but after seeing and understanding how it works, I think it was a good choice and the controller works really well with the game.

From what I've played I wouldn't say it worked really well, but yeah, it works well. Definitely one of the more appropriate games on the console when it comes to motion control.
No More Heroes began life on 360, says developer [MCV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles