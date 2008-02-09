The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

No Nazis For Lego Indiana Jones

The upcoming Lego Indiana Jones will, of course, feature cute, adorable little Indiana Jones. And - fingers crossed - a cute, adorable little Sallah, with a clicky little red fez. What won't be featured in the game are Nazis. While the characters themselves will still feature (yes, Toht is still in it, and yes, he's still going to melt), all references to Nazism have been scrubbed, Traveller's Tales telling Edge:

Lego [have]already replaced them with an anonymous genocidal, occultist, trenchcoat-wearing master-race.

On the one hand, understandable. Lego's for kids. But on the other...how many five year-olds know who the fuck Indiana Jones is? Surely the target demographic for this game is the 20+ market.
Lego Indy: First concrete details [Edge, via CVG]

Comments

  • AJ Guest

    There's actually a good reason for this seemingly stupid alteration. Lego is still in a lawsuit against a polish artist who, as an art piece, created a fictional range of Lego sets that where Nazi concentration camps and death camps. You can find his stuff online. Lego has been trying to sue him for defaming the Lego brand, which wasn't his intention, I think it was about the trivialisation of the holocaust.

    Obviously if they started selling Nazi Lego men it kinda shoots their big law suit in the foot.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles