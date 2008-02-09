No Nazis For Lego Indiana Jones

The upcoming Lego Indiana Jones will, of course, feature cute, adorable little Indiana Jones. And - fingers crossed - a cute, adorable little Sallah, with a clicky little red fez. What won't be featured in the game are Nazis. While the characters themselves will still feature (yes, Toht is still in it, and yes, he's still going to melt), all references to Nazism have been scrubbed, Traveller's Tales telling Edge:

Lego [have]already replaced them with an anonymous genocidal, occultist, trenchcoat-wearing master-race.

On the one hand, understandable. Lego's for kids. But on the other...how many five year-olds know who the fuck Indiana Jones is? Surely the target demographic for this game is the 20+ market.

