No, Okonomiyaki Is Not For Dinner

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: LA LA

Nice. Use the aeroplane as a commuter bus! Can't wait to hear about it.

Tonight, we're having guests. Rather, a guest over for dinner. Mrs. Bashcraft read something that it was good for children if their parents have guests over for dinner, that they learn how to behave around company, help serve food and whatnot. Wife's been cooking all day, and we've got quite a spread. Reminds me of when I was a kid, and my parents would have dinner parties. Good times.

I wanted her to make okonomiyaki, but she declined, saying that wasn't the kind of food she wanted to make when we have company. Not sure if you ate okonomiyaki while you were at TGS, but it's Osaka food. It's really, really delicious Osaka food — but perhaps, she thinks it would be like serving hamburgers if someone came over for dinner. She made something fancy tonight. Smells good! (Though, kinda wish she would've made okonomiyaki. Hers is pretty tasty.)

