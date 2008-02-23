No Wii Devil May Cry 4, Forget It

Whenever a PS3 or Xbox 360 game comes out, Wii owners say it would be great if Nintendo's console got a port. And for some games, it really would! For others, it wouldn't be so great. Devil May Cry 4 is one of those games, says the title's producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi. According to him:

You know, a lot of people ask us if we are going to bring out a Wii version. I simply don't think you can make the game the type of game it is, with the awesome graphics and control — I don't think that would work on the Wii. So, I don't think we're going to bring one out, no.

Put away those petitions. This is a big, fat "no".

Kobayashi Interview [Crispy Gamer via Capcom Blog][Pic]