The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

No Wii Devil May Cry 4, Forget It

Whenever a PS3 or Xbox 360 game comes out, Wii owners say it would be great if Nintendo's console got a port. And for some games, it really would! For others, it wouldn't be so great. Devil May Cry 4 is one of those games, says the title's producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi. According to him:

You know, a lot of people ask us if we are going to bring out a Wii version. I simply don't think you can make the game the type of game it is, with the awesome graphics and control — I don't think that would work on the Wii. So, I don't think we're going to bring one out, no.

Put away those petitions. This is a big, fat "no".
Kobayashi Interview [Crispy Gamer via Capcom Blog][Pic]

Comments

  • CHad Guest

    It would look so bad on the wii

    0
  • Tiffany Le Guest

    That's fucking stupid, look bad on the Wii? The graphics didn't ruin the game on PS2, what makes you think that Devil May Cry depended on graphics?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles