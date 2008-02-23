Not Busy, Nothing Gets Done

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
Today, all I had to do was blogging. A bit of a lull in my CRAZY BIZZY schedule. What I've noticed: When I'm really busy, I get insane amounts of work done. When I have only a little bit of work, I spend the day reading about wristwatches and French New Wave directors. Next week is going to be rough, real rough.
Gonna go watch Lost. Decompress. This week, I'm going to hang out with fake ninjas. No, really.
What you missed last night
Moly prefers 360's HDD
360's HD DVD Player has other uses, too
Phil Harrison is cranky
New GTAIV trailers
Portal 2 announced
Harrison talks Wii install base
