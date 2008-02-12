Notes On The Castlevania Screenplay

We were sent a portion of the Castlevania movie script a few weeks ago, a bit of which we posted for your enjoyment. If you did, that's fantastic. If not, you missed your chance. However, we've done our best junior script analysis on what we've seen so far, an attempt we hope will help you get up to speed on the direction the Rogue Pictures production is headed.

The script portions we saw introduce the audience to an adult Trevor Belmont who, with his fellow "battle-hardened" brother Cristopher, is ordered by his king—through man of god Lucius—to dispatch you-know-who. Only that the Belmonts don't seem to know who they're actually going up against.

Like Warren Ellis' plans for the animated Castlevania: Dracula's Curse, the Castlevania screenplay looks to source heavily from Castlevania III. The attack on Dracula's castle doesn't appear to be a solo effort. Trevor is joined by a group of knights under his command and compatriots, some of whom are taken by the castle's inhabitants.

The bestiary includes some familiar foes, the succubus Elizabeth Bartley, and some seemingly original creations, a spider made of human bones, amid other well-known characters. Alucard, for example, delivers the type of line that might induce either fanboyish chills or cynical snickers with "The whip is the key!" Like any video game to film translation, the script portions we've seen may suffer most in their need to fit two decades of lore into 100 minutes and not come across as cheesy.

In addition to Belmont ally Sypha, Castlevania: Lament of Innocence antagonist Mathias Cronqvuist also makes an appearance, one of the many bad guys who will come between Trevor and Dracula himself.

The script certainly appears to have a more mature tilt, like the Ellis attempt, as the bloodshed one would expect in a place populated by vampires, werewolves and wraiths seems intact. Sex, violence, copious amounts of things being whipped—it's all in the screenplay at this point. Whether nude scenes involving succubi bathing in coagulating blood will make it to the big screen, we don't know.

With the Writers Guild of America strike looking like it's on the verge of resolution, the Castlevania live action film production may go restart production soon. We'll be keeping an eye on development to let you know how things are progressing.