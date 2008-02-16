Nothing Like Pointing and Clicking Through 18th C. Crime

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

It's not everyday that we get to play a flash game set in mid-1700's Georgian London, where early policing tactics were introduced by the Bow Street magistrates. It's not everyday that we get to play a flash game made by Alice over at Wonderland! Dubbed Bow Street Runner, it's set in Covent Garden, which was overrun with prostitutes, booze and crime. (And we're trying to STOP this?!) It's a point and click detective game — and a really great one at that!
Bow Street Runner [Wonderland]

