NPD To Track Online Subscriptions

The NPD Group tracks all sorts of consumer product sales, including video games (which you no doubt have heard before). Now they are tracking even more video games, expanding to report numbers of online game subscriptions, including MMOs, gaming sites and services like Xbox LIVE. Their reports will be released quarterly, detailing new subscriptions and renewals. It's a good idea, but what must it feel like to work for the NPD, sitting around in a think tank, cooking up new gaming sales data to track?

"You know, that WoW is kind of a big deal."

"Brilliant! Here's another bonus!"

"You know, Wendy's sounds great for lunch."

