Obama Sees Gamers as Underachievers



Democratic presidential candidate nominee Barack Obama hasn't made major claims about the content video games like his rival Hilary Clinton has in the past, but he's definitely been mentioning them. According to GamePolitics.com, Obama's been using video games as a metaphor for underachievement throughout his campaign speeches.

Many of his campaign speeches have contained advice for parents to get kids to "put away the video games." This isn't anything new, either. GamePolitics.com also points out that he's been talking about video games and underachievement in the same breath since April 2006.

In his victory speech in Wisconsin last night, Obama reiterated this sentiment:

I know how hard it will be to alleviate poverty that has built up over centuries, how hard it will be to fix schools, because changing our schools will require not just money, but a change in attitudes. We're going to have to parent better, and turn off the television set, and put the video games away, and instill a sense of excellence in our children, and that's going to take some time.

I'm fairly certain my prime minister doesn't know what a video game is, so for now, Canada is safe. But it's scary when a potential leader of a country so passively attributes video games with failure. It sounds like yet another instance of a politician not fully understanding what he's talking about, and jumping on the bandwagon, proliferating the popular sentiment that "video games are evil".

Obama Campaign Theme: Video Games As Metaphor For Underachievement [GamePolitics.com]